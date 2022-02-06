Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Team17 Group stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

