Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 392951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

