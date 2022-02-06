Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 5.5%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.06. 18,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,144,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.