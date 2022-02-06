TFI International (TFII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

TFI International stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

