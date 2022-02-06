The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.