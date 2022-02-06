The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLCE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

