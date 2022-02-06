The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.41 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.99. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

