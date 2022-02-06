The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.67. 3,727,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

