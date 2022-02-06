The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 21,055 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $200,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 83.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,894 shares of company stock worth $9,001,479. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

