The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,904 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

