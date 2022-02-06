The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.