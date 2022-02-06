The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,199 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

