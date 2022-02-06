The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

