The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.