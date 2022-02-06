The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,890 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $208.84 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

