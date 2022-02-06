Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.12. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 24,856 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$377.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

