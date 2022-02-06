Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
NYSE THR opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
