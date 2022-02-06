Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE THR opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

