Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Third Coast Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.