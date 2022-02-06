Tornado Cash Market Cap Reaches $25.88 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $23.53 or 0.00056906 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07165421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.62 or 0.99774419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.