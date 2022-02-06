TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

