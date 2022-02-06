Traders Purchase Large Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,418 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.