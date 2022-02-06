Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.20 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $40.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.41 or 0.99927077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00075166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00494781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,491,290 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

