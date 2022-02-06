Transcodium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,000.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $365,741.73 and approximately $5,000.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111702 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

