Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.13

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.13 and traded as high as C$20.92. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.39.
About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)
