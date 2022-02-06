Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.