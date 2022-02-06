Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trevena by 102.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,481 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

