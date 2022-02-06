Trexquant Investment LP Has $911,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

