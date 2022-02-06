Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 93.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

