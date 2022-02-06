Trexquant Investment LP Invests $846,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,163 shares of company stock worth $3,040,050 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

