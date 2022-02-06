Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

