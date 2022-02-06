Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 27,230 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonos by 71.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $22,060,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $25.29 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.