Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,124,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

