Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.80.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)
