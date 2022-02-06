Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 425,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

