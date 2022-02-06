Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.06.
TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TRN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 425,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
