TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 67.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $86,207.53 and approximately $17,746.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109840 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

