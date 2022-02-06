Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

