Truist Financial Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.20.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

