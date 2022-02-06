Truist Financial Weighs in on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

