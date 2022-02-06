TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,363.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $435,363.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111777 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

