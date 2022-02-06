Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 79,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.