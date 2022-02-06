Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $39,882.68 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $18,144.15.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $182.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

