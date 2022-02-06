Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $94.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

