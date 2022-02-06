UBS Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

