UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in UiPath by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,848. UiPath has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

