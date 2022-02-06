Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.06 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00014034 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and $11.06 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00184922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

