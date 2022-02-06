United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

