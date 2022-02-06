United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,783,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

