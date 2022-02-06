United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $255.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.