United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

