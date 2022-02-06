Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.